BRIEF-China Resources Land contracted sales in Jan about RMB10.22 bln
* For month ended 31 January, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB10.22 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 10 China Development Bank auctioned 20 billion yuan of five-year fixed-rate bonds in the interbank market on Tuesday at a yield of 4.11 percent, traders said, at the high end of market expectations.
Market forecasts had centred around 4.06 percent and ranged from 4.00 to 4.12 percent.
The result was above Tuesday's indicative secondary market yield of 3.9181 percent bid for five-year financial bonds issued by policy banks. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Steven Bian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets