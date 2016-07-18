UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, July 18 China's central bank said on Monday it would auction 50 billion yuan ($7.46 billion) of three-month deposits to commercial banks on July 21.
The central bank operates the sale on behalf of China's finance ministry, which runs a cash management programme. Banks will bid for the right to take the deposits. ($1 = 6.6989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts