HONG KONG Nov 20 China's Ministry of Finance returned to Hong Kong's dim sum bond market on Thursday to sell 12 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) worth of yuan bonds, its second batch this year.

A tranche of 4 billion yuan of three-year bonds was sold at 2.66 percent, and a 3 billion yuan five-year tranche was priced at 2.91 percent, according to a statement posted on the central bank's website.

The 2 billion yuan 10-year tranche was sold at 3.28 percent, the central bank said.

A 3 billion yuan tranche has been kept aside for retail investors for which cutoffs were not yet available.

This is the second batch of bonds to be issued by the ministry of finance in Hong Kong. The first batch of 16 billion yuan was auctioned on May 21.

The MOF has been auctioning bonds denominated in the offshore yuan in Hong Kong since 2009, supporting the development of the offshore yuan market there.

