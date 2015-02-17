By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 18 Chinese companies have boosted
their issuance of euro bonds to a record, keen to cut borrowing
costs as their U.S. dollar debts get pricer.
Their push into Europe comes as quantitative easing knocks
interest rates there to zero and depresses the euro, letting
companies borrow in a cheaper currency to refinance U.S. debt or
acquire assets in Europe.
In the past month, four Chinese companies tapped euro bonds
for the first time, raising a total of 2.5 billion euros ($2.9
billion). Only two other Chinese firms have previously issued
euro bonds, back in 2013, when they raised a combined 1.05
billion euros.
"It makes sense for them to issue euro bonds as the funding
cost is low since the euro is depreciating and the euro zone now
carries negative interest rates," said Steve Wang, head of
fixed-income research at Bank of China International (BOCI).
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates
later this year have pushed the dollar higher against a basket
of currencies, including the Chinese yuan. That has
inflicted losses in many companies with dollar borrowings who
would benefit from a cheaper debt currency.
The euro fits the bill perfectly as the European Central
Bank (ECB) in January launched a huge quantitative easing
programme that runs at least until September 2016, to help
stimulate Europe's sagging economy.
Chinese issuers believe the ECB's stimulus programme reduces
their exchange rate risk so much that there is no need to hedge
their euro exposure as long as the programme is in place. In
comparison, companies pay 3 to 4 percent to hedge U.S. dollar
exposure for a year.
STRONG DEMAND
China State Grid International kicked off a euro debt issue
in mid-January, followed by the unit of China Construction Bank
, China State Shipbuilding Corp and China
Baosteel, and all met strong investor demand.
Before the four deals, only energy firms CNOOC and
Sinopec had issued euro debt as part of
their multi-currency bond offerings in 2013.
Bankers say euro bonds are set to become even more popular,
along with the expansion of Chinese investment in Europe.
That will help raise the profile of Chinese firms in Europe,
where they have seldom raised funds, and benefit the global use
of the Chinese currency as some large state-owned enterprises
(SOEs) use yuan to settle trade or acquire assets.
"We have quite a few big Chinese companies in our pipeline
eager to sell euro bonds and inquiries into this new area are
also increasing recently due to dollar strength," said a DCM
banker at a Chinese financial institution in Hong Kong.
"Some of the companies which consulted with us on euro bond
issues are eyeing to acquire assets in Europe which are much
cheaper now than before," said the DCM banker, who declined to
be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
With the yuan appreciating against the euro but sliding
against the dollar, Chinese companies will repay less for
euro-denominated debt in the coming years.
The yuan lost 2.4 percent against the dollar while it rose
about 10 percent against the euro in 2014. Analysts say the yuan
is set for another year of passive appreciation against
currencies other than the dollar this year.
European investors have eagerly sought Chinese firms' euro
bonds, with recent deals being oversubscribed and securing
pricing lower than initial guidance.
China Construction Bank Asia's 500 million euro bond
generated a 1.7 billion euro order book from 133 investors and
was priced and sold within seven hours.
China State Grid's 7-year, 700 million euro note and
12-year, 300 million euro note built a 2.25 billion euro order
book and priced at 1.5 percent and 2.45 percent, respectively,
at the tight end of the price guidance.
($1 = 0.8786 euros)
