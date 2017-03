SHANGHAI Dec 11 China's Ministry of Finance auctioned 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) of six-month bills in the interbank market on Friday at an average yield of 2.3624 percent, traders said.

The auction yield came in below Thursday's benchmark secondary market yield of 2.4528 percent for six-month government bills.

For stories on Chinese debt issues, click on. ($1 = 6.4464 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)