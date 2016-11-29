BRIEF-Select Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Select Bancorp reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings
SHANGHAI Nov 29 The price of Chinese 10-year treasury futures for March delivery closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday to the biggest daily percentage loss in more than a year amid liquidity tightness in the market.
The most-traded March contract of five-year Chinese government bonds also fell by 0.4 percent. Traders said money conditions were "extremely tight" on Tuesday. (Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Select Bancorp reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.