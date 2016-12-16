SHANGHAI Dec 16 The price of China's 10-year treasury futures closed up 1.3 percent on Friday, booking the biggest single-day gain since their trading debut.

The gains in the most traded March contract followed by a plunge in the contract on Thursday as it fell to hit its maximum allowed 2 percent for the first time ever at one point.

Traders said the rebound was due to improved market sentiment after the central bank's liquidity support via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday. (Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)