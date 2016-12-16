BRIEF-Euro Cervantes H1 loss before tax widens to 7.0 mLN euros
* Says H1 loss before tax 7.0 million euros ($7.48 million) versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2jmN5pv
SHANGHAI Dec 16 The price of China's 10-year treasury futures closed up 1.3 percent on Friday, booking the biggest single-day gain since their trading debut.
The gains in the most traded March contract followed by a plunge in the contract on Thursday as it fell to hit its maximum allowed 2 percent for the first time ever at one point.
Traders said the rebound was due to improved market sentiment after the central bank's liquidity support via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday. (Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty for a second time for defrauding customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine of the 10 counts he faced.
* Says to propose divedend of 0.02756 euro ($0.0295) per share from FY 2016 profit Source text for Eikon: