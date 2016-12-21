SHANGHAI Dec 21 The price of China's 10-year treasury futures for March delivery rose 0.8 percent in opening deals on Wednesday.

The rebound in prices came after Sealand Securities Co Ltd said earlier on Wednesday that it would take responsibility for forged bond agreements which threatened to trigger volatility in the market, after previously blaming two of its employees.

The most traded March contract was traded up 0.93 percent as of 0123 GMT.

Yields on 10-year treasury bonds were one basis point higher at 3.397 percent, compared with the previous close.

(Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom)