BRIEF-Fincorp Investment reports HY pre-tax profit 101.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
SHANGHAI Jan 11 China has approved 10 domestic banks to issue bonds in Hong Kong worth a combined 25 billion yuan ($4 billion), the country's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Wednesday.
The banks consist of China's five biggest state-owned banks, three policy banks and two China incorporated lenders of foreign banks, the NDRC said in a statement on its website, www.ndrc.gov.cn. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain