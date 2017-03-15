BEIJING, March 15 China is working with Hong Kong to study a programme to link the debt markets of Hong Kong and the mainland, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official microblog on Wednesday.

The weibo post follows comments from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that China is considering launching the programme this year.

The PBOC said that details of the plan for the "bond connect" woul be announced at a suitable time. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)