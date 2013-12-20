* Country becomes single largest component of JP Morgan Asia
Credit Index
* Continued China issuance likely to increase the bias
* Investors question logic that defines inclusion
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (IFR) - Chinese companies that have found
liquidity conditions and bank lending caps too onerous at home
have turned to foreign bond markets in force, becoming the
largest source of hard currency bonds in Asia last year.
Chinese firms offered US$68.5bn in G3 currency bonds, about
46% of the record US$148bn in total issuance this year,
according to Thomson Reuters.
The surge in China bonds poses a challenge for some
investment funds, however, as Asian bond indices have become
heavily skewed to China exposure.
According to a recent Moody's report, China bonds as of the
end of November represented 25.8% or $115bn of the US$446bn in
bonds in the JP Morgan Asian Credit Index, making it the
dominant issuer.
Since March 2012, the number of China securities in the index
swelled to 200 from 80, Moody's said. About $16.1 billion of
Chinese corporate issuance this year through November was in
high-yield credits, largely from residential property companies,
the rating agency added.
As recently as last year, South Korea's bonds were still the
largest geographical component of the JACI, which tracks the
Asia fixed-rate dollar bond market and is one of the most
followed benchmarks in the region.
The overexposure of China within the index is likely to
increase next year, as bankers anticipate the country will
continue to be the largest source of bond issuance in the region
amid tight liquidity onshore.
This has some investors claiming the JACI is an imperfect
gauge of Asian markets.
Perhaps more worrying for passive funds that follow a
benchmark like the JACI is the fact a growing number of Chinese
bonds included in the index hardly ever trade. In the past year
several Chinese dollar bonds were bought heavily by Chinese
banks, which keep them on their balance sheets.
Chinese banks, for instance, bought about 35% of China
Merchants Land's bonds in early December. The bonds have a
standby letter of credit from ICBC (Asia). About 57% of China
State Shipbuilding Corp's December bonds, carrying a standby
letter of credit from China Construction Bank, went to such
buyers.
Most Chinese dollar bonds met the requirements of the index
in 2013, despite the limited number of bonds available in the
secondary market. Passive funds pegged to Asia indices like the
JACI have to scramble for the few bonds available, which in
turn, may artificially inflate their prices.
Perhaps the biggest issue is that as China transfers more of
its debt abroad, JACI-benchmarked funds will be forced to buy
more of its debt, exposing them more heavily to any hiccups in
the country.
TOO MUCH DEBT
The problem exemplified by the JACI is hardly exclusive to
the JP Morgan index. Most key fixed income indices in the world
are market cap weighted, which means that as a company, or
country, issues more debt, that company becomes more important
to the performance of the index.
"It kind of does not make sense - if a company is issuing
too much debt, maybe I should actually be avoiding it, but if it
is in the index I have to buy," said an asset manager.
In the JACI, the problem is overexposure to a single
country. The Barclays Aggregate Bond Indices, however, are
geared more to individual issuers.
The discussion arrives at a time when many investors are
questioning Nobel laureate Eugene Fama's concept that over time
following a benchmark results in better gains than active
management.
A growing number of institutional accounts are seeking
actively-managed total return funds over index funds because
they can no longer afford to have negative returns even if they
are beating a benchmark, Michael J Kelly, managing director of
global asset allocation and structured equities at Pinebridge
Investments said in a recent interview.
If true, that would mark a reversal of recent trends.
Indeed, in its latest report on mutual fund flows in October,
Morningstar noted that flows out of active US equity funds are
slowing, although a full rotation out of index funds and into
active strategies has not materialized. For the year through
October, active funds lost $15.3 billion compared with outflows
of $131.5 billion in 2012.
The trend seems to be clearer in equities, but the recent
unhappiness with the JACI suggests fixed income investors also
are showing index fatigue.
The fact the JACI returned a negative 1.22% this year does
not help. The US Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering
its stimulus programme means prices of outstanding bonds are
likely to drop, leading strategists to predict an even worse
performance for the index next year.
Retail investors in Asia are renowned for focusing on total
return regardless of how it compares to benchmarks. Asset
managers in Asia confirm institutional accounts have started to
take the same approach.
China's growing dominance of the index is likely to nudge
that trend along.
