HONG KONG, June 15 (IFR) - Chinese investment banks are muscling their way into Asia's competitive international bond markets, winning a bigger share of underwriting fees than ever before.

So far this year, Bank of China and its subsidiaries have earned more arranging international bonds for Asian issuers than Goldman Sachs, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting.

Bank of China's 4.2% share of the 2015 fee pool is its highest for any year on record. Haitong Securities and Agricultural Bank of China have also won bigger slices of fees in 2015 than in any previous year.

The data track underwriting fees on dollar, euro and yen bonds from Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia, and show an explosion of offshore fundraising has helped PRC to narrow the gap with their foreign competitors. Fees earned by international units, such as BOCI and Haitong International, are included in their parent's total.

Chinese issuers sold US$76bn of bonds in G3 currencies in 2014, up from just US$1bn in 2009, and PRC arrangers have been able to apply their onshore presence and relationships to win outsized shares of those mandates.

The trend is expected to continue as Chinese investment banks beef up infrastructure and invest in personnel, while foreign firms remain under pressure to cut costs.

"Some of their weaknesses are their local connections, which are not as strong as Chinese banks," said Samson Lee, managing director and head of debt capital markets at BOC International. "This is our home market."

Bank of China's share of the region's offshore bond fee pool nearly doubled in the last five years, while Haitong's went from zero to 2.4% in that period, according to the Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting data.

Close onshore connections have helped firms like Bank of China lock in senior standings in deals. It served as joint global co-ordinator for 20 deals in 2014, up from 12 the year before, according to Thomson Reuters data, and was sole global coordinator on seven deals last year, up from two in 2013. More fees to go around

Rising total issuance volumes mean there are more fees to go around, but the entry of the Chinese banks has eaten away at the market share of global players. Market leader HSBC captured 10.5% of Asian bond fees in 2014, down from 13.2% in 2012, while UBS earned 5.8% of last year's fee pot, down from 9.6% in 2011. Goldman Sachs' share has nearly halved to 4.1% from 8.1% five years ago.

Foreign bankers say fee data is misleading, since it does not account for revenues from derivatives or separate advisory contracts often related to bond issues.

They also note that Chinese arrangers do not always offer the full range of complex hedging instruments, but they are able to provide bigger balance-sheet commitments and anchor orders for Chinese deals than their international rivals.

"They're not acting as underwriters, they're really just acting as investors in a way," said a senior DCM banker at a US bank. "Obviously, it puts them in a very competitive position relative to the international banks. It could be very difficult to compete with them over time."

Another foreign banker shared similar concerns.

"If this activity becomes less and less disciplined, and they promise more and more, then they will genuinely have an impact in marginalising international banks from the vanilla business," he said.

Certain issuers still favour well-known international firms for their global experience and longer track records, particularly for more complex products.

China Life, the country's largest insurer, has not mandated any PRC firm for its first issue of capital securities under new insurance regulations.

Chinese bankers, however, say they have other advantages over their international rivals, such as being able to adapt to regulatory changes.

BOCI was one of three lead banks on a US$1bn issue from Shanghai developer Greenland in June 2014, the first offshore Chinese bond to use an onshore guarantee under the new registration system.

"The Chinese market is opening very fast and we are facing new regulations almost every six months or every quarter," said Lee. "The banks have to react quite quickly to all these changes. Even for credit structures and bond structures, we're already seeing changes." New tactics

The rise of Chinese competitors comes as global firms are facing capital restrictions and are under mounting pressure from shareholders to cut costs and lift returns on equity. Greater competition and bigger underwriting syndicates are also making individual deals less profitable, forcing certain global banks to reassess their Asian strategies.

One foreign DCM head said he was teaming up with Chinese banks to help with distribution, rather than investing in the infrastructure needed to cover onshore clients, and suspected that other global banks would have to do the same.

"Some will have to evaluate their resources and where they devote their capital, time and energy," he said. "I also think the Fed raising interest rates is going to make liquidity more scarce. So, banks that could find the money will start to get rewarded and start to get more business."

For now, foreign firms say Chinese bank will struggle to build a successful international franchise without strong links to global institutional investors.

"Their ambitions need to fit like hand and glove with sales, distribution, market-making and research," said a senior syndicate banker at a foreign firm. "For us, we're more concerned about competing with other international banks rather than the Chinese."

To catch up, BOCI is hiring within the fixed-income department, including ratings advisers, traders and fixed-income sales personnel in Singapore to expand its international distribution network, an area where it still trails foreign firms. Haitong International is also recruiting more sales personnel in Singapore, where it opened a subsidiary last year.

"Reputation and league table standings still matter and, for some of them, it is very important, but I hope we can be the top among the pure investment banks, and a very active player among all the competitors," said Henry Shi, chief executive, corporate finance, at Haitong International.

However, both foreign and Chinese bankers say the liberalisation of China's capital markets will produce enough deals for everyone as more mainland firms reduce their reliance on bank debt. Total fees paid on Asian G3 deals have increased from US$406m in 2011 to US$862m in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting.

"Catching up with a developed economy is definitely an opportunity for DCM bankers," said Lee. "The challenge is that there are bumps and we'll see adjustments, which will distinguish the good players from the bad ones." (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Steve Garton)