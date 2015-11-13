SHANGHAI, Nov 13 Chinese money rates were flat and bond yields rose slightly on the week as soft inflation data offset rising municipal bond supply and concerns over credit quality in the corporate bond market. Bonds yields climbed rapidly at the start of the week and then hit the skids on Tuesday after data showed China's consumer price index rising only 1.3 percent on the year - the slowest gain in five months. Traders said the weak inflation figure, which fell below the 1.5 percent forecast of economists polled by Reuters, boosted expectations of further monetary easing and helped bonds recover some ground after two weeks of rising yields. October credit data released Friday also fell below expectations. "The bond market will suffer if the stock market surges after the resumption of IPOs," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But investors remained relatively optimistic as a slew of poor data was just released." After big gains in September and October, the bond market had been under pressure this month as money flowed back into equities, corporate defaults continued rising, and bond issuance marched on to record highs. On Wednesday, China Shanshui Cement warned investors it will default on more than $300 million of onshore debt payments due on Thursday and will seek to appoint liquidators, a sign Chinese authorities are more willing to let weak firms fail. Bond markets have also continued to struggle with skyrocketing municipal bond issuance this year. On Monday China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region auctioned five-year municipal bonds at 44 basis points above the auction's lower limit set by auction rules, a new high for China's nascent municipal debt market. Benchmark 10-year treasury futures maturing in December also closed down 0.97 pct on Monday, the most since their listing in March. In money markets, ample liquidity helped keep rates steady. "Liquidity remained easy in the interbank market," said trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But some major banks appeared to be cautious, offering slightly less money this two days." The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.29 percent in late afternoon trade, flat on the week. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.76 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.61 percent. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7638 1.7743 -1.05 0.00 Seven-day 2.2873 2.2944 -0.71 0.00 14-day 2.6076 2.6137 -0.61 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.0350 2.0700 -3.50 135,716.5 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.1100 1.8100 +30.00 19,487.30 PO=SS> 14-day 2.3350 2.3300 +0.50 3,325.40 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.7700 1.7700 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3000 2.3200 -2.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6400 2.6200 +2.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.7860 1.7840 +0.20 Seven-day 2.2780 2.2790 -0.10 Three-month 3.0340 3.0340 +0.00 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)