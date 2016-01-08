SHANGHAI, Jan 8 China's primary money rates fell on Friday and were lower for the week after the central bank injected liquidity through open market operations, offseting capital outflows arising from the yuan's recent depreciation. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2895 percent, down 4.06 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate, and down 3.50 basis points for week. The overnight rate fell 18.25 basis point for the week to 1.9358, while the 14-day repo declined 17.15 basis points for the week to 2.8200 percent. "Overnight repos are in great demand," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the central bank conducted large injections this week, improving market liquidity." The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 190 billion yuan ($28.8 billion) into the market this week, the largest net weekly injection since the first week in February 2015. The central bank also said on Monday it had extended 135 million yuan of loans to local financial institutions under a standing lending facility (SLF) in December, along with 100 billion yuan ($15.3 billion) in loans to 13 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility (MLF). Still, traders showed concerns that interbank liquidity may tighten, given the yuan's weakness in foreign exchange market of late. "What really matters was the central bank's intervention in the forex market, selling dollars and buying back the yuan, draining yuan liquidity." Traders' concerns were underpinned by a record drop in China's foreign exchange reserves in December, falling by $107.9 billion from the previous month. The dramatic drop in forex reserves added to worries about growing capital outflows and market expectations on more easing movements. The PBOC has spent billions of dollars buying yuan over recent months to defend the exchange rate, but has failed to stabilise market sentiment, traders said. The Chinese currency had lost more than 1 percent against the dollar this week by midday, partly triggering a domestic stock market slump of over 10 percent at the same time. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.9358 1.9571 -2.13 Seven-day 2.2895 2.3301 -4.06 14-day 2.8200 2.8211 -0.11 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.4100 3.6550 -124.50 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.1900 1.8300 +36.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.3000 2.3000 +0.00 Overnight 1.9700 1.9800 -1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.5000 -10.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.9000 2.8500 +5.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.9580 1.9660 -0.80 Seven-day 2.3080 2.3130 -0.50 Three-month 3.0670 3.0746 -0.76 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5400 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise ($1 = 6.5873 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)