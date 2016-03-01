By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, March 1 China's money rates fell across the board on Tuesday after the central bank cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), partly offsetting a huge amount of maturing reverse bond repurchase agreements, which drain funds from the market, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the RRR by 50 basis points, effective on Tuesday, injecting around 650 billion yuan ($99.20 billion) in long-term money into the banking system in a continuation of monetary easing cycle started in late 2014. "The injection from the RRR cut is helping offset drains from the money market by maturing reverse repos," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "As such, it has effectively relieved a shortfall of liquidity in the market and pushed the rates lower." The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.27 percent by midday, losing 7 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The overnight rate stood at 1.94 percent, falling 4 basis points, while the 14-day repo stood at 2.71 percent, down 14 basis points. Before the Lunar New Year market closure from Feb. 8 to 12, the PBOC pumped in massive amounts of short-term liquidity via reverse repos to avoid a cash crunch ahead of the holiday. The short-term reverse repos that the central bank used to inject money began maturing two weeks ago and have become a key factor behind a liquidity shortfall in the market, with banks having to collect short-term funds every day to meet obligations for the maturing reverse bonds. Until last week, the PBOC had repeatedly rolled over the reverse repos, and that has made its maturing reverse repos set to drain a net 1.16 trillion yuan this week. "By injecting long-term money into the market, the PBOC can immediately ease efforts to roll over short-term reverse repos," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Indeed, the central bank announced that it skipped daily open market operations on Tuesday when maturing reverse repos were set to mop up 180 billion yuan on the day. China has been in a monetary easing cycle since November 2014 to cushion a sharp growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Monetary authorities have repeatedly pledged a policy of maintaining strong money supply and keeping funding costs relatively low. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.9379 1.9826 -4.47 0.00 Seven-day 2.2664 2.3374 -7.10 0.00 14-day 2.7109 2.8514 -14.05 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.5550 1.8500 +70.50 159,276.8 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3050 2.3500 -4.50 17,741.90 PO=SS> 14-day 2.3000 2.6000 -30.00 1,008.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.9700 2.0000 -3.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.3200 +8.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.8800 3.1600 -28.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.9680 2.0070 -3.90 Seven-day 2.3080 2.3350 -2.70 Three-month 2.8835 2.8990 -1.55 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5550 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.