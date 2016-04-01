SHANGHAI, April 1 China's primary money rates were mixed for the week on Friday as end of quarter cash demand pushed up the 14-day and one-month rates, but strong central bank cash injections kept the benchmark seven-day rate in check. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2786 percent, down one basis point (bps) on the week. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9823 percent, up one basis point on the week. The 14-day rate, however, was up sharply by 34 bps from last Friday to 3.1433 percent. The People's Bank of China has recently injected cash through seven-day reverse repo operations nearly every business day, but targets the 14-day rate far less frequently. Meanwhile in the bond market, yields on some steelmaker and other low rated bonds remained elevated following Dongbei Special Steel's Monday default. "The repo rate rise is mainly due to the seasonal liquidity factor. Liquidity is tight near quarter end," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Beijing. "The default of Dongbei Special Steel has a big part to do with the rise in lower rated corporate bond yields, but I believe that's the future trend - more and more lower rated corporate defaults." In a sign China is exploring ways to allow more bond defaults without destabilising the market, a state body has circulated plans to introduce credit-default swaps (CDS) and other derivatives, sources told Reuters this week. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 2.01 percent to 119.82. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.9823 2.0955 -11.32 ackSeven-day 2.2786 2.3443 -6.57 14-day 3.1433 3.5094 -36.61 Overnight 2.8900 0.7500 +214.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.0550 1.5000 +55.50 PO=SS> 14-day 2.1500 2.2100 -6.00 Overnight 2.0000 2.0200 -2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4500 2.3000 +15.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.3500 3.4000 -5.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 2.0140 2.0170 -0.30 Seven-day 2.3200 2.3250 -0.50 Three-month 2.8385 2.8248 +1.37 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.5600 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)