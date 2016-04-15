By Nathaniel Taplin SHANGHAI, April 15 Chinese bond yields were up on the week on Friday, as the market priced in strong supply growth and a likely slower pace of monetary easing following strong March activity data. The market showed little reaction on Friday to China's gross domestic product (GDP) growing at an annual rate of 6.7 percent in the first quarter, its slowest growth since 2009, which was in line with analyst expectations. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.31 percent, two basis points (bps) below the previous day's closing average rate, and up five bps on the week. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9796 percent, up one basis point on the week, and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6806 percent, up three basis points for the week. Fixed income yields, including treasury and money market rates, have moved up noticeably since the beginning of the month in what traders and analysts say is a reaction to signs of strong supply growth and reduced expectations of further monetary easing, in addition to a rash of defaults by industrial firms including Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd. Benchmark 5-year treasuries were trading at 2.67 percent on Friday morning, up 15 bps since the beginning of the month and 11 bps on the week. "The volume of issuance was rather large in April. In the first week, there was big issuance for 10 years and the auction yield for 10 years jumped," said a bond trader at a commercial bank in Shanghai, adding that the same happened for the five-year tenor the following week. "Also the economic data released this month showed a pick-up in the economy, so market confidence is gradually recovering." While growth decelerated in the first quarter, consumer prices in March rose 2.3 percent on the year, equal to February's figure which was the fastest rise since July 2014. Producer prices, which have been mired in deflation since 2012, also fell at their slowest pace since 2014 in March, adding to signs of a nascent recovery in the industrial sector. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 0.2 percent to 118.11. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.9796 1.9905 -1.09 Seven-day 2.3182 2.3423 -2.41 14-day 2.6806 2.7207 -4.01 Overnight 2.4400 1.6650 +77.50 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3350 2.1850 +15.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.3200 2.3600 -4.00 Overnight 1.9900 2.0000 -1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4100 2.4400 -3.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7000 2.7500 -5.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9950 1.9990 -0.40 Seven-day 2.3010 2.3040 -0.30 Three-month 2.8480 2.8487 -0.07 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.7200 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)