SHANGHAI, May 6 China's primary money rates were down for the week on Friday as central bank liquidity injections eased demand for cash, traders said. The fall in money rates also comes the week after the usual peak in corporate tax payments, which typically takes cash out of the money market, driving rates higher. "Money supply and demand in the market is relatively balanced for now, and is expected to remain so in the near term," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "As such, we expect money rates will remain largely stable in the coming few weeks." The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3 percent by midday on Friday, down 10 basis points (bps) on the week. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.98 percent, down 8 bps on the week, and the 14-day repo stood at 2.7 percent, down 12 bps. Chinese companies usually wind up their payments of income taxes for the previous year and for the first quarter of this year by the end of April. Such payments had kept money rates relatively high in late April. To cushion a market liquidity shortfall, the People's Bank of China injected a total of 715.76 billion yuan ($110.50 billion) in short- and medium-term liquidity in April via standing lending facility (SLF) and medium-term lending facility (MLF). It also announced earlier this week that it would make pledged supplementary loans (PSL) to China's major policy lenders on a monthly basis to match their lending for targeted sectors, starting this month. The SLF, MLF and PSL are supplementary policy tools the Chinese central bank uses to direct liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.9777 1.9830 -0.53 Seven-day 2.3020 2.3116 -0.96 14-day 2.7000 2.7471 -4.71 Overnight 1.7800 0.8500 +93.00 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.9900 1.6500 +34.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.0200 1.9100 +11.00 Overnight 2.0000 2.0000 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.4000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7600 2.7600 +0.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 2.0000 2.0010 -0.10 Seven-day 2.3260 2.3290 -0.30 Three-month 2.8940 2.8960 -0.20 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= not traded n/a year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.8100 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)