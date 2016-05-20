By Nathaniel Taplin SHANGHAI, May 20 China's primary money rates were down on the week as central bank open market injections kept liquidity abundant, but investors sold off treasuries after April lending data released a week ago suggested authorities may have begun paring back on large scale monetary easing. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.2519 percent, down seven basis points (bps) on the week. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9743 percent, down two bps on the week, and the 14-day repo stood at 2.7174 percent, flat on the week. Analysts said recent cash injections and changes to the pledged supplementary lending (PSL)program by the central bank were designed to keep money rates in check. The central bank uses low interest, long term loans through its PSL facility to help manage liquidity in the banking system. "The PBoC [People's Bank of China] did a total of 300 billion yuan of reverse repos this week, net injecting 50 billion yuan. This follows three weeks of net withdrawals of liquidity," said Frances Cheung, Head of Rates Strategy Asia Ex-Japan at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. "Earlier, the PBoC decided to grant/roll over PSL to the three policy banks at the start of each month on a regular basis. These actions should comfort money market investors." Nonetheless, treasury rates were up on the week as investors digested much slower lending growth in April which some observers said marked the end of the current easing cycle. Banks made 555.6 billion yuan ($85.21 billion) in net new yuan loans in April, much lower than expected and less than half the 1.37 trillion yuan seen in March. "Since GDP growth in 1Q16 remained above the 6.5 percent target, it seems likely that policymakers will now focus more on averting a major bubble and dialing back leverage," wrote Chen Long of the research house Gavekal Dragonomics in a note following the April data release Monday. "This is not to say that the central bank will cause another interbank liquidity crunch, but it will instead focus on keeping rates low and stable. Hence, do not expect more easing policies in the next 3 to 6 months; after accelerating for the last year, credit growth is likely to stabilize at the current level." Ten year treasuries were up seven bps on the week to 2.99 percent, while five year treasuries were up four bps to 2.73 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 1.75 percent at 126.89. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.9743 1.9858 -1.15 Seven-day 2.2519 2.2769 -2.50 14-day 2.7174 2.7215 -0.41 Overnight 1.6650 2.4800 -81.50 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.7250 1.7950 -7.00 PO=SS> 14-day 1.9000 1.7350 +16.50 Overnight 2.0000 2.0200 -2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.4100 -1.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.8000 2.7900 +1.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 2.0080 2.0100 -0.20 Seven-day 2.3310 2.3310 +0.00 Three-month 2.9288 2.9273 +0.15 China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: