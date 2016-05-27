SHANGHAI, May 27 China's primary money rates were mixed on Friday as cyclical demand for cash rose in the run-up to the month-end measurement period. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3661 percent, up 1.50 basis points (bps) from the previous day's closing average rate and up slightly from the previous week's closing average of 2.2684. The rise is similar to the one posted by benchmarks at the end of April. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.3330 percent, up0.10 bps from the previous close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.9862 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.6505 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 1 percent at 123.01. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.9862 1.9842 +0.20 Seven-day 2.3661 2.3511 +1.50 14-day 2.6505 2.6649 -1.44 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.9000 3.7950 -189.50 130,884.1 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.8500 1.9000 -5.00 17,138.30 PO=SS> 14-day 1.8900 1.9000 -1.00 762.40 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.0100 2.0000 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5000 2.5000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6500 2.7000 -5.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.0010 2.0010 +0.00 Seven-day 2.3330 2.3320 +0.10 Three-month 2.9420 2.9410 +0.10 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.8700 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Editing by Kim Coghill)