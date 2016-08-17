HONG KONG Aug 17 Chinese issuers that slashed dollar debt exposure after last August's yuan depreciation are rushing back to the global dollar bond market due to heavy refinancing pressure and the stabilisation of the "redback", say bankers and market players.

The trend is expected to continue this year as major central banks maintain loose monetary policies to shore up vulnerable economies, especially with the U.S. Federal Reserve unlikely to raise rates soon amid fresh uncertainties arising from Brexit.

Issuance of dollar bonds from Chinese names amounted to $27 billion in the second quarter, almost the total issuance during September 2015 and March 2016 which stood at $28.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters statistics.

"If you look at recent activities and oversubscriptions of dollar bonds from Asian issuers, it's widely expected that in the second half we'll see quite a number of issuers from China, Hong Kong and the rest of Asia," said Paul Au, co-head of credit market syndicate at UBS.

"A lot of pre-funding is going on for (the) greater China market as issuers that have repayment needs in 2017, are thinking about coming to the market earlier," Au said.

This was in sharp contrast to what happened a year ago when Chinese companies stampeded into early redemptions of their dollar bonds and switched to the mainland market to raise funds following the unexpected weakening of the yuan on Aug. 11 last year.

Refinancing volume for Asia excluding Japan G3 (dollar, euro and yen) market will rise by 74 percent from this year to reach $97.8 billion in 2017, of which about 40 percent will come from Chinese issuers, statistics from UBS show.

"A lot of our clients are in a hurry to issue dollar bonds now as they hope to seize the low funding cost window which is different from their usual practice when it took them much longer to make a dollar bond issuance plan," said a debt capital market (DCM) banker at an American bank who declined to be named as he wasn't authorised to speak to the media.

Liquidity in the global market is sufficient and demand for bonds is quite strong, thanks to the much slower-than-expected pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has pushed Chinese issuers to tap the dollar debt market, said the banker.

Recent curbs on capital outflows from China have also made many Chinese firms with outstanding dollar bonds return to the overseas market to raise new funds, market players say.

"The dollar bond market is quite attractive now as the funding cost is low there, while the yuan's downside ... is also limited in our view," said a corporate treasurer at a big Chinese company in Hong Kong.

Most companies had finished cutting their dollar debt as a knee-jerk reaction to the yuan's sharp depreciation last August, and they have started to look at the dollar bond market again to finance overseas projects and M&A deals, the treasurer said.

(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)