SHANGHAI, Sept 30 China's primary money rates were up sharply on the week on Friday due to a cash crunch mid-week after a large central bank-led net drain from the financial system, but liquidity conditions had eased up on the day, traders said. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.5717 percent Friday, a sizable 24.16 basis points above the previous week's closing average rate, but 17.42 basis points lower from a day earlier. The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) tenor was at 2.2677 percent, 14 basis points higher than the previous week's close. Money supply and demand in the market were balanced, with conditions slightly loser on Friday, traders said, but noted it was tight in the middle of the week due to unexpected large net drain by the central bank. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 420.1 billion yuan ($62.99 billion) from the market through open market operations this week, compared with a net injection of 670 billion yuan a week earlier. That was the most on a weekly basis in nearly three months, despite expected strong cash demand ahead of the week-long national day holiday. "Some market participants were very cautious in the middle of the week after two straight days of huge net drains through the open market operations, but the pressure was soon relieved as big state-owned banks were willing to lend out money," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "The liquidity is ample now. And we expect the signs of pressure will ease further after the holiday," the trader added. China's financial markets are shut for the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7. In recent weeks the central bank has also reintroduced the use of longer tenor, more expensive reverse repo operations in what traders and analysts say is an effort to reduce dependence on cheap overnight borrowing and curb leverage in the bond market. Banks are usually cautious at the quarter-end due to the Macro-Prudential Assessment (MPA), a new regulatory system imposed by the PBOC at the end of the quarter to gauge commercial banks' capital adequacy and leverage ratios, assets and liabilities, liquidity and foreign debt risks. In addition, companies usually shore up their cash positions at the end of the quarter to make tax payments, which will also drain liquidity. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.3277 2.2677 +6.00 0.00 Seven-day 2.5717 2.7459 -17.42 0.00 14-day 2.7491 3.1568 -40.77 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 4.9350 35.4100 -3,047.50 215,571.90 Seven-day<CN7DR 0.7050 2.8850 -218.00 12,629.00 PO=SS> 14-day 1.4900 2.1800 -69.00 7,400.70 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.3100 2.3000 +1.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5500 2.8500 -30.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.8300 3.3000 -47.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.3270 2.1880 +13.90 Seven-day 2.4770 2.4870 -1.00 Three-month 2.8015 2.8015 +0.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.7300 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.6698 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)