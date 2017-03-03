SHANGHAI, March 3 China's primary money rates fell for the week on Friday, despite a central bank-led net drain, following decreasing cash demand after the month-end peak. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3965 percent, around 47 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate. Last Friday's closing average was the highest since June 2015 Traders said pressure on liquidity conditions triggered by seasonal factors, including squaring off of monthly regulatory payments by banks and corporates, has faded this week. That explains why the central bank withdrew funds from the market. "The central bank's liquidity management is very accurate now. Once it sees too much funds flowing in the market, it takes them away," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 280 billion yuan ($40.59 billion) from the financial system for the week, compared with a net injection of 155 billion yuan a week earlier. The central bank has net drained cash through reverse repurchase agreements on a daily basis for seven straight trading days. CITIC Securities said there is uncertainty on broad regulatory policy in China, highlighting broad analysts' concerns about Beijing's move to defuse bubble risks from years of explosive growth in debt. "Overall, there is uncertainty in regulatory policy over the long term, but liquidity in the short term is ample," CITIC wrote in client note this week. Investors are keeping a close eye on key economic targets set to be announced at the opening of the annual parliament meeting on March 5. Indeed, China's leaders are expected to emphasize reforms over policy stimulus as their priority amid concerns over financial instability in the world's second-largest economy. China plans to target broad money supply growth of around 12 percent in 2017, slightly slower than last year's goal, policy sources told Reuters, signaling a bid to contain debt risks while keeping growth on track. The medium-term lending facility, or MLF, rolled out by the central bank, a batch of 194 billion yuan worth of loans are due to mature next Wednesday. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the seven-day tenor fell to 2.6590 percent, around seven basis points lower than the previous week's close. FACTBOX-What to expect from China's annual meeting of parliament Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2903 2.4277 -13.74 0.00 Seven-day 2.3965 2.8086 -41.21 0.00 14-day 2.9407 3.5149 -57.42 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.8100 2.8200 -1.00 166,262.9 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.9000 2.7000 +20.00 41,426.00 PO=SS> 14-day 2.8700 2.9200 -5.00 5,569.10 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.4500 2.5000 -5.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.1000 3.2400 -14.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.6500 4.0000 -35.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.3690 2.4611 -9.21 Seven-day 2.6590 2.7320 -7.30 Three-month 4.2905 4.2904 +0.01 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 0 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9300 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8986 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)