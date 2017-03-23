SHANGHAI, March 23 Primary money rates in China's interbank market fell slightly but remained at elevated levels on Thursday, following a cash squeeze earlier in the week on worries over central bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month. Cash conditions improved on Thursday morning, traders said. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8592 percent at midday, more than seven basis points lower than the previous day's closing average rate. Although the seven-day funding cost inched higher to 5.40 percent at one point in morning trade, it was much lower than a 9.5 percent hit intraday on Tuesday, its highest since January 2014. "Such a balanced situation won't last long, quarter-end peak season (for cash demand) is coming," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen, adding the cash squeeze could happen again in the run-up to the end of the month. In addition, the People's Bank of China's quarterly macro-prudential assessment (MPA) for the current quarter will include off-balance sheet wealth management products (WMPs) for the first time. The assessment is due at the end of March. Market participants widely expect the tightened supervision associated with the MPA assessment to weigh on the money market. The central bank is expected to "maintain onshore liquidity conditions at a proper level to curb overleverage", Scotiabank said in a note. Another Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank said the overall amount of funds in the market was ample. "The PBOC guarantees the quantity of money in the market, but does not ensure the funding cost now," the trader said. The PBOC injected 30 billion yuan ($4.36 billion) via reverse repurchase agreements on Thursday, matching the value of repos maturing repos the same day. A second trader noted a big contradiction in the market between banks and non-banking financial institutions, which rely heavily on wholesale funding. "As the MPA assessment is approaching, banks are lending less money to non-banking institutions, forcing the structural imbalance of liquidity to deteriorate," CITIC Securities said in a note. CITIC said non-banking financial institutions had to increase holdings of high-yield negotiable certificates of deposit while reducing their bond allocations. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.8070 percent, 1.6 basis points higher than previous close. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.6718 2.7173 -4.55 0.00 Seven-day 2.8592 2.9317 -7.25 0.00 14-day 3.8168 3.7240 +9.28 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 7.0850 3.4600 +362.50 190,315.2 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.1100 3.8750 +23.50 12,795.90 PO=SS> 14-day 4.1500 4.1600 -1.00 10,819.00 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.7000 2.6500 +5.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.4400 5.0000 -156.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.1000 4.2000 -10.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.6570 2.6507 +0.63 Seven-day 2.8070 2.7910 +1.60 Three-month 4.4396 4.4077 +3.19 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 0 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9300 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8875 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)