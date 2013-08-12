* Mainland lenders eye share of international bond market
* Longyuan Power latest to reward lenders with bookrunner
roles
* Underwriting fees would help diversify income streams
By Timothy Sifert and Carrie Hong
Aug 12 (IFR) - As economic growth slows, China's banks are
redoubling efforts to gain market share outside traditional bank
lending and in higher fee-earning sectors like US dollar bond
underwriting - typically the domain of bigger global firms.
They are hoping to tap into a recent bond-market boom across
Asia. Issuers in the region sold US$90.5bn worth of bonds in
dollars, euros and yen in the first half of the year, up 18.3%
year on year and a record for the first six months of any year.
However, none of the top 10 bookrunners in Asia G3 bonds
during the period was Chinese, something banks in the PRC hope
to change. They hope they can mirror the success they have had
in recent months in Asia's loan league tables, where they have
steadily climbed the ranks.
As Chinese borrowers expand abroad, more banks are looking
to follow their domestic clients into the international capital
markets and turn existing lending relationships into bonds
business.
A similar strategy of generating capital markets income from
existing corporate clients has helped international lenders,
such as Standard Chartered, move up the Asia term-debt league
tables recently. StanChart ranks fifth on the second-quarter
league table for Asian fixed-rate and floating-rate G3 bonds,
with 7.8% of the market. That is up from eighth place for the
same period in 2011, when its share was 5.0%.
"As more Chinese corporates seek to expand their business
beyond the domestic market, there will be a growing need for
offshore capital raising and the debt capital market, with its
depth and breadth, has traditionally been one of the most common
and flexible sources of funding," said Geoffrey Zhao, director,
debt capital markets, Citic Securities International, the Hong
Kong-based offshore platform of China's Citic Securities.
The PRC parent was top of the league table for all Chinese
renminbi bonds in the second quarter, with a 10.9% market share.
The Hong Kong unit of the investment bank, meanwhile, has been
intent on building out its business platform abroad.
"Offshore bond issuance, whether in offshore renminbi or in
a G3 currency, is often a means by which a Chinese company
engages international institutional investors and builds its
profile in the global capital markets," Zhao said.
DIVERSIFYING INCOME
PRC firms - lenders and investment banks - are not only
heading abroad in search of bond business, they are generally
looking to diversify revenue streams. The shift should also
please mainland regulators, who have voiced concerns about
runaway lending in recent months.
Chinese regulators want their banks to cut dependence on
loan income, in part to meet Basel III rules.
Diversifying income should help the PRC's private and
state-owned lenders better manage the anticipated economic
slowdown in the economy at home. The Chinese economy has slowed
in nine of the past 10 quarters. Several estimates put this
year's GDP at growth 7.75%, which will be the lowest annual rate
of growth since 1999.
"As domestic pressures build, we believe there is a need for
income diversification for the Chinese banks, and that includes
both diversification in products and in geographies," said Grace
Wu, executive director, head of Greater China FIG research at
Daiwa Capital Markets. "Primarily the overseas expansion for
Chinese banks is still targeted at following their customers, so
regions with increasing trade flows with China will be the key
focus areas."
As mainland firms set out to expand their bond franchises,
their natural first port of call is Hong Kong, where paper is
regularly sold in US dollars and renminbi.
State-owned China Longyuan Power Group's trade last week
illustrated how Chinese banks could gain a larger share of the
Asian market for US dollar bonds. The Triple B issuer enlisted
Western banks Goldman Sachs, UBS and Morgan Stanley as
bookrunners, but, in a boost to PRC firms, Citic Securities
International, Wing Lung Bank and Agricultural Bank of China
also participated.
MORE COMPETITION
Citic's participation is not surprising, given its track
record in the area. However, it was only the third time Wing
Lung Bank, a Hong Kong-based subsidiary of China Merchants Bank,
had acted as bookrunner on a US dollar bond. Meanwhile,
state-owned ABC - historically also a rare underwriter on dollar
bonds - has worked on four fundraisings this year for PRC
clients, including China Longyuan.
Bankers said the presence of Wing Lung and ABC on this
transaction points to an increase in competition for overseas
business.
Chinese underwriters are expected to be a larger part of the
market in the future, according to Meng Xiaoning, senior
portfolio manager at Bank of China (Hong Kong). "Many Chinese
institutions - banks, securities firms - are planning to expand
their business in the overseas market and usually the Hong Kong
offshore market is their first target," he said.
Indeed, many Hong Kong units of PRC firms already have full
investment banking licences, including for bond underwriting.
"Unlike the onshore market, where banks have a limited
number of businesses, the banks/securities houses in Hong Kong
are usually fully licensed firms with access to different types
of business," said Meng. "Because of that, many newcomers are
also trying to build up a capital market network with the
support of their parent group company in the mainland."
Experience in the freer overseas markets may also prove
valuable at home. This year, the China Securities Regulatory
Commission, the National Association of Financial Market
Institutional Investors and the People's Bank of China have all
tabled proposals to liberalise and standardise rules for
corporate bonds, medium-term notes and commercial paper.