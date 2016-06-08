SHANGHAI, June 8 China's primary money rates ended a truncated week mixed on Wednesday, as investors wound down ahead of a four-day weekend to mark a national holiday. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3168 percent, up 4.14 basis points from Tuesday's closing average rate but 21 points below the previous week's close. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.3410 percent, +0.10 basis points from the previous close, and up slightly from the end of last week's rate of 2.3380 percent. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt rose 0.41 percent to 123.02. On Friday, it was 122.77. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.9859 1.9810 +0.49 0.00 Seven-day 2.3168 2.2754 +4.14 0.00 14-day 2.5615 2.6024 -4.09 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.9500 2.9950 -4.50 157,915.5 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.8100 1.5950 +21.50 21,743.50 PO=SS> 14-day 1.8000 1.8000 +0.00 1,036.00 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.0000 2.0000 +0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4500 2.4000 +5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6000 2.6100 -1.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.0000 2.0000 +0.00 Seven-day 2.3410 2.3400 +0.10 Three-month 2.9460 2.9460 +0.00 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 1.5433 0.0433 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 2.8800 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise !RIC {CTFU5} is invalid !RIC {CFTU5} is invalid China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: