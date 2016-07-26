HONG KONG, July 26 BNP Paribas, the world's fourth-largest securities custodian, expects foreign holdings of China's onshore bonds to jump by the end of this year thanks to the opening up of the interbank bond market and the inclusion of the yuan into the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in February that it would allow all real-money investors to enter its interbank bond market (CIBM) without any restriction on quotas and released details of operations in May.

This is the first time that the onshore debt market, the third largest in the world, is completely opened to foreign investors who had to rely on quota-based Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi QFII (RQFII) schemes before.

"There is obviously a lot of interest (in the CIBM program) from insurance companies, asset managers and fixed income funds, especially given the very low yield environment in Europe," said Lawrence Au, an executive advisor at BNP Paribas Securities Services.

Au said the bank is working with some UCITS funds to introduce them to the interbank bond market and expects to see the first batch of such bonds starting to invest in China through the CIBM channel in the next 3-6 months. UCITS are a brand of funds regulated in the European Union.

Overseas investors own a meagre 2 percent of China's bond market, much lower than South Korea (6.5 percent) and India (4.5 percent), not to mention markets that have already been included in the JP Morgan GBI-EM diversified benchmark index.

That said, their investment in Chinese bonds rose by a record 40.9 billion yuan ($6.12 billion) in June, data from China's main bond clearinghouse show, surpassing the flow into bonds from commercial bank wealth management products for the first time since the height of the equity bubble in May 2015.

A further jump in foreign investment in China's bond market is expected by the third or fourth quarter this year after investors complete all the preparation and documentation needed, said CG Lai, BNP Paribas' head of global markets in Greater China.

The yuan's interest rate is the highest among all SDR basket currencies, and that is very attractive to foreign investors who are seeking for yields in a low-yield environment, Lai added.

However, questions about credit quality in China are growing as the economy slows and further weakening is expected in its currency, which is nearing 6-year lows.

Defaults by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are escalating and analysts expect more rows between creditors, troubled companies and local governments are likely to break out in the 24 trillion yuan ($3.6 trillion) onshore corporate bond market.

There have been 30 defaults and other blow-ups this year, affecting debt worth 38 billion yuan, according to a Reuters tally. Just over half were defaults or payment delays by SOEs previously seen as having implicit state support.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will officially include the yuan into its SDR basket in October. The Chinese currency will have a 10.92 percent share, above sterling and yen, which will drop to 8.09 percent and 8.33 percent respectively. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)