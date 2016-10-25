SHANGHAI Oct 25 China's overnight money rate rose on Tuesday on signs of tightening liquidity, while state bank dollar sales aimed at tempering renewed pressure on the yuan also dragged on the market.

Money supply remained tight despite a net cash injection by the central bank through its open market operations on Tuesday morning, traders said.

The volume-weighted average rate of the one-day repo traded in the interbank market rose more than 16 basis points to 2.4089 percent as of 0824 GMT, compared with the previous close at 2.2428 percent.

Chinese ten-year treasury futures for December delivery sold off on Monday by the most since August in another sign of tightening liquidity, as investors took profits after a sharp run-up in government debt and traders eyed suspected currency market intervention by state banks to support the yuan.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 235 billion yuan into the market through open market operations on Tuesday, compared with the maturing of 60 billion yuan of repos on the same day, leaving a net daily injection of 175 billion yuan.

The daily net injection marks the most since April 22, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank.

"While the injections may go some way to ease interbank funding pressures, the intention to curb liquidity and try and guide credit into the real economy through policy still remains," Jonas Short, head of the Beijing office of consultancy NSBO Policy Research wrote in a note on Tuesday.

In recent weeks the central bank has also reintroduced the use of longer tenor, more expensive reverse repo operations in what traders and analysts say is an effort to reduce dependence on cheap overnight borrowing and curb leverage in the bond market.

Traders noted that 166 billion yuan of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans matured on Tuesday, but there was no indication of whether the central bank would extend the loans.

The MLF is a supplementary policy tool the central bank uses to manage liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets.

A renewed slide in the Chinese currency over the past two weeks and large net foreign exchange sales by the central bank and commercial banks in September have also piled pressure on the money market as base money has been drained out, traders said, reigniting concerns over capital outflows.

Net foreign exchange sales by China's commercial banks in September tripled to $28.4 billion from the previous month, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Officials, however, have reiterated their expectations for a stable currency.

Yi Gang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said in a newspaper commentary published on Tuesday there was no basis for the yuan's continuous depreciation and the exchange rate would remain broadly stable.

