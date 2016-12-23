SHANGHAI, Dec 23 China's primary money rates, which rose at the start of this week, were largely lower on Friday as liquidity tightness eased after fund injections by the central bank and progress resolving a bond scandal that rocked the market. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.4492 percent Friday afternoon. That was nearly 20 basis points lower than the previous week's closing average rate. On Monday, the weighted average rate was 2.6580 percent. At the beginning of the week, liquidity was squeezed after media reports about forged bond agreements at Sealand Securities , which hit market confidence. "Institutions who had money were unwilling to lend to others," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. The trader added that the market didn't gain momentum until it received liquidity support and Sealand Securities announced moves to deal with the issue. At least one Chinese state lender provided several billion yuan to fund management firms via short-term lending tools on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters. The injection came the same day Sealand said it would take responsibility for the bond agreements. On Thursday, the brokerage said it had reached consensus with counterparties to jointly share potential losses stemming from "forged" bond agreements totaling 16.5 billion yuan ($2.37 billion) at most. Some traders said market sentiment was "largely improved" after Sealand's filings to the Shenzhen stock exchange. Separately, the People's Bank of China injected 375 billion yuan to money market through its open market operations this week, compared with the previous week's net 250 billion yuan injection. Matured reverse repos will drain a total of 840 billion yuan next week, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank. Traders said they wouldn't worry about the net drain through open market operations, as they expect liquidity to remain relatively loose in the remainder of the year. The Ministry of Finance traditionally steps up distribution of fiscal deposits to firms and individuals who benefit from government programs. That revenue lifts deposits in the banking system, traders said. Households and companies will begin to shore up cash positions soon for the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts in late January. On Friday morning, the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for seven-day tenor was fixed at 2.5430 percent, 2.4 basis points higher from the previous week's close. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 0.72 percent at 117.39. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.1386 2.1825 -4.39 0.00 Seven-day 2.4492 2.5465 -9.73 0.00 14-day 3.0788 3.2506 -17.18 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 5.1000 6.2550 -115.50 874,694.9 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.6000 3.9950 +60.50 61,427.70 PO=SS> 14-day 4.4300 4.4100 +2.00 12,535.80 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.1500 2.2000 -5.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5500 2.7000 -15.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.0000 3.2000 +80.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.3230 2.3410 -1.80 Seven-day 2.5430 2.5440 -0.10 Three-month 3.2337 3.2267 +0.70 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.7400 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.9494 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Borsuk)