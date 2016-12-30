SHANGHAI, Dec 30 China's primary money rates rose this week and were largely higher this year, driven by the central bank's tight liquidity stance in the second half aimed at curbing bubbles and reducing leverage in the banking system. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.5776 percent as of Friday afternoon, nearly 13 pip higher compared with the previous week's close. It was up more than 25 basis points on the year. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the same tenor stood at 2.5430 percent, flat from the previous week's close. And it was nearly 20 basis points higher on the year. Liquidity has largely tightened since August and many market participants said the central bank was increasingly inclined to maintain its tight liquidity stance. "The overall liquidity conditions were relatively balanced this week," said a Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank. She added that most institutions started to prepare cash earlier than usual this year, while the distribution of fiscal deposits had also largely eased the pressures brought about by a central bank-led net drain. The Ministry of Finance traditionally steps up the distribution of fiscal deposits to firms and individuals benefiting from government programs in the final week of December. The revenue has lifted deposits in the banking system, traders said. The People's Bank of China drained a net 245 billion yuan ($35.26 billion) from the money market through open market operations this week. However, through all of 2016, the central bank has injected 1.7272 trillion yuan on a net basis. The outstanding balance of the open market operations stood at 1.315 trillion yuan by the end of December. The central bank injected only a net 10 billion yuan in 2015. Another trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said this year's injections showed the central bank has changed its methods. The PBOC "is now in favour of using a combination of open market operations and medium-term lending facilities (MLF) rather than the old way of cutting the required reserve ratio," said this trader, adding that the new method makes it easier for the central bank to flexibly manage funds in the system. Starting in mid-February, the central bank started to conduct open market operations on a daily basis, compared with the previous twice a week. The central bank has also reintroduced use of longer tenors in both open market operations and MLF loans, leading to more expensive reverse repo operations and interest rates. Traders and analysts say these represent an effort to cut dependence on cheap overnight borrowing and curb leverage in the bond market. The last time the central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio was Feb. 29, lowering the ratio down to 17 percent following four cuts in 2015. Traders said a falling yuan has had a large negative impact on the money market in the second half of this year, shrinking base money. China's yuan is on course to be the worst performing major Asian currency this year and has experienced its biggest annual loss since 1994. Traders said they expect liquidity may become tight again in mid-January when households and companies shore up their cash positions for the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts in late January. "But overall liquidity conditions won't be too positive in 2017 as the central bank would not want to see money flooding into the system," said the first trader. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.0946 2.1103 -1.57 0.00 Seven-day 2.5776 2.7218 -14.42 0.00 14-day 3.7946 4.4582 -66.36 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 0.5150 0.5500 -3.50 801,842.0 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 1.5000 2.1950 -69.50 92,002.30 PO=SS> 14-day 1.2100 2.6000 -139.00 5,839.40 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.1000 2.1300 -3.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 3.2400 3.2400 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.7000 6.0000 -230.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.2300 2.2270 +0.30 Seven-day 2.5430 2.5440 -0.10 Three-month 3.2726 3.2651 +0.75 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.7850 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.9493 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; Editing by Richard Borsuk)