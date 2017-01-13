(Corrects typographical error in first paragraph) SHANGHAI, Jan 13 China's primary money rates were mixed for the week, and there were few signs of liquidity tightness after the central bank injected funds, though traders expected cash to be sucked out of the market in coming days as firms prepare to pay taxes and demand for cash rises ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Liquidity conditions were largely balanced this week, mainly due to support from the central bank through open market operations, traders said. Hopes for a rollover on medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans further stabilized market sentiment. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3325 percent as of midday on Friday, around 0.8 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate. "The market is largely optimistic to the liquidity conditions at the moment with borrowing cost hovering at a relatively low level," said a Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank. The People's Bank of China injected a net 100 billion yuan into the market through open market operations this week after two straight weeks of net drain. The central bank drained 595 billion yuan on a net basis a week earlier. Several banking sources told Reuters on Friday that the central bank was expected to roll over maturing medium-lending facility loans. The total amount of maturing MLF loans due this month is 435.5 billion yuan with the first batch of 101.5 billion yuan maturing on Friday, according to Reuters calculations based on the data from the central bank. The MLF is a supplementary policy tool that the People's Bank of China uses to manage liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets. China's central bank is now in favor of using a combination of open market operations and medium-term lending as the longer tenor in MLF loans means higher interest rates, which would help reduce leverage in the banking system. But traders expected cash to be sucked out of the money market in coming days as companies were scheduled to make their regular quarterly tax payment starting next Monday. Additionally, households and companies will be withdrawing cash from banks in preparations for the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts at the end of this month. The peak time for cash demand usually arrive two weeks ahead of China's biggest holiday. In the bond market, the price of Chinese benchmark 10-year treasury futures for March delivery was traded up around 0.2 percent as of midday on Friday. For the week, the most-traded March contract was up around 0.3 percent. The gains in the 10-year treasury futures contracts hammered the yields of 10-year treasury bonds lower. The yields stood at 3.214 percent as of midday on Friday. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for seven-day tenor rose to 2.3980 percent, 4.3 basis points higher than the previous week's close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.0914 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 2.5366 percent. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.0914 2.1019 -1.05 0.00 Seven-day 2.3325 2.2919 +4.06 0.00 14-day 2.5366 2.5872 -5.06 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.7400 4.3200 -158.00 192,920.6 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.7350 2.4900 +24.50 32,468.90 PO=SS> 14-day 4.6150 4.4900 +12.50 6,555.80 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.1000 2.1300 -3.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.4000 2.4000 +0.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7000 2.6500 +5.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.1040 2.1030 +0.10 Seven-day 2.3980 2.3940 +0.40 Three-month 3.6874 3.6536 +3.38 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.5800 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)