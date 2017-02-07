SHANGHAI, Feb 7 China's primary money rates fell on Tuesday, despite the central bank skipping open market operations for the third straight session in what traders said was a bid to tighten liquidity after the Lunar New Year holiday. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3912 percent, more than five basis points lower than the previous day's closing average rate. Traders said liquidity conditions were balanced, with few signs of tightness, despite the central bank's decision to skip open market operations for three straight trading days, including Saturday, which was a make-up day for the Lunar New Year holiday break. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has drained a net 270 billion yuan so far this week. "The overall liquidity in the banking system is staying at a relatively high level," the PBOC said in a statement published on its website. In order to "keep liquidity basically stable in the banking system", the central bank decided to skip reverse repurchase agreement operations, which inject money into the banking system, it added. Maturing Chinese central bank reverse repos will drain 625 billion yuan ($91.01 billion) this week, according to Reuters calculations. The PBOC is expected to drain additional funds when the temporary liquidity facility (TLF) is due to mature late next week. The TLF is a new tool introduced by the central bank in mid-January to help keep major commercial banks flush with funds. Some market participants said the TLF had added around 600 billion yuan in liquidity. Analysts have said they did not expect the central bank to roll over the loans. Two batches of central bank-issued medium term lending facility (MLF) loans, with a total value of 205 billion yuan, were also set to mature in mid-February, which had raised some concerns prior to Lunar New Year about the possiblity of an unusual post-holiday liquidity squeeze. Although the net drain is quite huge in February, most of it has not matured yet, and the market can still meet the cash demand," CITIC Securities said in a note. The decision by the central bank to skip open market operations showed that the bank was sticking with its neutral and prudent monetary policy, which aims to "fend off risks and deleverage", it said. The PBOC usually injects huge amounts of liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday, to meet cash demand from both households and companies, then drains most of the funds after the week-long holiday. In 2016, the bank lent a net 1.14 trillion yuan in the three weeks ahead of the holiday, when cash withdrawals reached a peak. The bank soaked up 1.375 trillion yuan afterwards. This time, the PBOC surprised financial markets by increasing the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points on the first day back from the Lunar New Year holidays. While the rate increases were modest, they reinforced views that Chinese authorities are intent on both containing capital outflows and reining in risks to the financial system created by years of debt-fueled stimulus. In the bond market, the most traded 10-year treasury futures for June delivery edged up 0.2 percent as of 0233 GMT. While yields on the benchmark 10-year treasury bonds stood at 3.474 percent, around two basis points higher than the previous close. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for seven-day tenor fell to 2.6280 percent, two basis points lower than the previous close. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.2601 2.2724 -1.23 0.00 Seven-day 2.3912 2.4454 -5.42 0.00 14-day 3.0191 3.0423 -2.32 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 2.8950 0.7000 +219.50 113,971.2 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.1600 2.5150 +64.50 16,349.40 PO=SS> 14-day 3.4100 3.3000 +11.00 2,026.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.2700 2.2500 +2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5500 2.5000 +5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.3000 3.0000 +30.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.2780 2.2571 +2.09 Seven-day 2.6280 2.6480 -2.00 Three-month 3.9497 3.9348 +1.49 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9200 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8671 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch)