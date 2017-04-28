SHANGHAI, April 28 China's primary money rates jumped for the week as seasonal demand for funds did little to ease tight liquidity despite a central bank-led net cash injection. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.9085 percent, around 10 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 70 billion yuan ($10.16 billion) through open market operations this week, down from a net injection of 170 billion yuan a week earlier. Traders said liquidity conditions remained tight in the money market this week due to seasonal factors, including from pressure caused by month-end demand for funds from banks to shore up their cash buffer to meet regulatory requirements. "Apart from the month-end factor, cash demand from individuals and companies ahead of the upcoming Labor Day long weekend also went up," said a trader at a Chinese bank. The trader expects liquidity conditions to loosen after the holiday, though a second trader at a different Chinese bank doubted that the cash situation would ease. Market participants also noted the government was in favour of tighter policy to reduce financial leverage and reduce systemic risks. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for increased efforts to ward off systemic risks to help maintain financial security, the official Xinhua news agency said this week. The three-day public holidays for Labor Day starts on Saturday. Financial markets are closed on May.1. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the seven-day tenor rose to 2.8699 percent, the highest since June 2015, up around 11 basis points from the previous week's close. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.7816 percent, the highest level in two years. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.7816 2.8597 -7.81 0.00 Seven-day 2.9085 3.0319 -12.34 0.00 14-day 4.1360 3.8731 +26.29 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 5.7650 3.9700 +179.50 323,262.9 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 3.3200 3.6000 -28.00 65,657.70 PO=SS> 14-day 3.3500 3.9950 -64.50 4,108.30 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.8000 2.8500 -5.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 4.3000 4.0000 +30.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 4.5000 4.7000 -20.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.8190 2.7920 +2.70 Seven-day 2.8699 2.8449 +2.50 Three-month 4.2974 4.2917 +0.57 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9150 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.8868 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; By Shri Navaratnam)