* China lifts caps for issuers of bonds rated AA and above

* Beijing seeking to cut red tape in bond market

* Move seen to improve bank asset quality (Adds analysts comments, background)

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Dec 2 China's top economic planning agency has removed limits on the number of onshore bonds local companies can issue per year as part of wider moves to cut red tape in the country's corporate bond market.

The National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) new streamlined regulations announced Wednesday will apply to issuers of corporate debt rated AA and above.

Previously, the NDRC set annual limits on the number of bonds corporates in specific regions and industries can issue.

Some analysts believe the steps are designed to improve declining asset quality as a more liquid and longer-dated bond market will help corporates better manage borrowings and banks better manage non-performing loans.

"Companies will issue bonds with a maturity far down the road and use the proceeds to repay bank debts due and past due," said Ted D.E. Osborn, Hong Kong-based partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"The key will be the take up of the bond issuances and whether they are re-financed down the road."

Also announced on Wednesday were new rules that allow up to 40 percent of bond issue proceeds to be used to pay off bank loans and supplement operating capital.

However, under new rules announced by the NDRC earlier this week, issuers will not be able to reinvest proceeds from bonds into "high-risk areas" such as stocks.

Additionally, the new guidelines encourage insurers and reinsurers to develop protection products, such as default swaps and credit insurance, to divert risk.

The agency did not elaborate on any proposals however, historically, the development of innovative credit protection products has been subject to restrictions, including complicated risk-control procedures.

AGENCY TURF BATTLES

The new reforms come as Chinese authorities seek to cut bureaucratic processes in the country's highly fragmented bond market.

In China, issuers are governed by three different regulators depending on their ownership structure and on where the bonds are traded.

"The guidelines are issued to promote the reform and transition from a bond issue approval system to registration mechanisms," the NDRC said in a statement posted on its website.

Under existing frameworks, the NDRC approves applications from non-listed and non-financial firms to issue "enterprise bonds" of one year and above. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) retains authority to approve or deny plans by listed firms to issue "company bonds."

And the People's Bank of China manages the "financing bills" market, a platform used by pre-qualified institutions that can freely issue instruments with tenors mostly between one- and seven-years without further approval.

The NDRC and CSRC have repeatedly said they are moving towards free floatation platforms in which firms only need to register with the exchanges to issue bonds without going through prolonged approval processes.

However, while Beijing intends to streamline rules, bureaucratic turf battles have delayed the process and there have few signs of an imminent agency merger.

(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Sam Holmes)