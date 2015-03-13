(Adds details, market reaction)

By Nathaniel Taplin

SHANGHAI, March 13 More than half of the high-interest local government debt in China that falls due in 2015 will be covered under a planned local government debt swap, the Ministry of Finance said.

The ministry, in a statement late on Thursday, said that based on an audit done in June 2013, the total repayments due this year from local governments are 1.86 trillion yuan ($296.71 billion).

It said that 53.8 percent of that total would be covered by the coming debt swap. On March 8, the ministry announced local governments would be permitted to swap 1 trillion yuan of maturing, high-interest local debt for new official municipal or provincial bonds to help them reduce interest costs.

The latest statement appears to be designed to discourage speculation that the central government would be directly purchasing bonds.

Provinces and municipalities will be primarily responsible for issuing and repaying the new debt, the ministry said, without specifying how the swap would be administered.

The debt swap represents "a change of form, not an additional amount of debt, and therefore will not add to this year's deficit," the ministry noted.

WATERSHED STEP

Last May, China took the watershed step of letting local governments sell and redeem their own bonds in an experiment to straighten out its messy state budget and start cleaning up its $3 trillion public debt problem.

Although Thursday's statement did not lay out a mechanism for how the debt swap would operate, the language was identical to the May 2014 announcement, suggesting that the new debt will also be auctioned to qualified banks and financial institutions.

The statement also indicated local governments should issue new debt "according to market principles."

Markets have focused on how the debt swap will unfold and the impact on bond yields and financial sector earning. After the March 8 announcement, of the swap, bond markets fell sharply in anticipation of strong supply growth in new government debt.

Chinese equity shares have also rallied strongly in recent days on rumors the debt swap would be accomplished by direct central bank purchases of local government debt - in other words, a form of "quantitative easing" like central banks in the US, Europe and Japan have employed to reduce debt burdens and boost liquidity.

China's benchmark CSI 300 index rose 1.9 percent on Thursday, and another 0.7 percent on Friday, producing a 4 percent gain on the week.

($1 = 6.2614 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)