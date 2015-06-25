SHANGHAI, June 25 China's Hubei province on Wednesday sold a total of 58.9 billion yuan ($9.49 billion) of general obligation and special purpose bonds through private placements, according to a statement published on China's main bond clearinghouse website.

The issue is a part of China's ongoing swap of high-interest, mostly off-balance sheet outstanding local government debt for official municipal bonds with lower yields.

Heavily indebted provinces were allowed to issue bonds through private placements, in addition to open auctions, as announced by the finance ministry on May 15.

The Hubei province's issue included 29.7 billion yuan of general bonds and 29.2 billion yuan of special purpose bonds, with different interest rates for each tenor being capped at 15 percent higher than the average yield for Chinese treasures of the same tenor over the past five days.

The three-, five-, seven- and 10-year general and special purpose bonds both yielded at 3.34, 3.71, 4.05, and 4.13 percent, respectively.

The statement said the 29.7 billion yuan general bonds comprised 3.0 billion yuan in three-year bonds, 8.9 billion yuan each of five-, seven- and 10-year bonds.

Of the 29.2 billion yuan special purpose bonds, 2.9 billion yuan were three-year bonds, 11.7 billion yuan were five-year bonds, 5.8 billion yuan were seven-year bonds, and 8.8 billion yuan were 10-year bonds, according to the statement.

Yields for the placements would be capped at a rate no higher than 30 percent above the five-day average of equal tenor sovereign debt. To entice buyers, the central bank said bondholders could use the new municipal debt as collateral with the central bank for new low interest loans.

($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)