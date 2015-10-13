HONG KONG Oct 13 China Construction Bank has completed a 1 billion yuan ($158.20 million) offshore yuan bond sale in London, in a move to provide more investment products to European investors and speed the internationalisation of the currency.

The two-year bond was priced at 4.3 percent, lower than initial guidance in the 4.55 percent area, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Most of the offshore yuan bonds issued so far are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as Asian investors are still the main investors in yuan products.

The deal came ahead of a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Britain later this month.

Britain and China agreed to a series of initiatives in September ranging from an expanded currency swap agreement to Chinese investment in British nuclear power and a feasibility study for a scheme to connect the London and Shanghai stock markets.

The senior unsecured bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The state-owned lender has A1(Moody's)/A(S&P)/A(Fitch) ratings, but the issuance is expected to be unrated.

China Agricultural Bank is also selling dual currency bonds denominated in the yuan and the dollar in London. ($1 = 6.3210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)