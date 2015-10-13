(Adds details, background)

HONG KONG Oct 13 China Construction Bank has sold 1 billion yuan ($158.20 million) of offshore yuan bonds in London, in a move to provide more investment products to European investors and speed the internationalisation of the currency.

The two-year bond was priced at 4.3 percent, lower than initial guidance in the 4.55 percent area, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Demand was strong, with orders totalling more than 5.5 billion yuan from 72 accounts.

Asian investors accounted for 99 percent of the actual placements and the rest went to European investors.

Banks took 52 percent of the issue, followed by funds at 36 percent and private bank/corporates at 12 percent.

Most of the offshore yuan bonds issued so far are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as Asian investors are still the main investors in yuan products.

The deal came ahead of a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Britain later this month.

Britain and China agreed to a series of initiatives in September ranging from an expanded currency swap agreement to Chinese investment in British nuclear power and a feasibility study for a scheme to connect the London and Shanghai stock markets.

The senior unsecured bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The state-owned lender has A1(Moody's)/A(S&P)/A(Fitch) ratings, but the issuance is expected to be unrated.

China Construction Bank International, Standard Chartered, HSBC, BNP Paribas and UBS are joint lead managers and bookrunners.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan of one-year bill in London soon, the first such debt issued by the central bank, three sources with direct knowledge told Reuters last week.

China Agricultural Bank is also selling dual currency bonds denominated in the yuan and the dollar in London. ($1 = 6.3210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)