UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI Dec 1 Yields of Chinese ten-year treasury in the interbank market rose to 3 percent, the highest since early June.
The price of most-traded Chinese 10-year treasury futures for March delivery also was down 0.7 percent amid concerns over a liquidity squeeze as Beijing clamped down capital outflows.
(Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts