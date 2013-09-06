* Prices edge higher, volume moderate

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China's government bond futures trade restarted on Friday after an 18-year ban, with prices rising slightly in moderate volume due to a limited pool of participants, traders said.

"Relatively low exchange base prices permitted the futures contracts to rise slightly today," said Liu Wenbo, a specialised analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures Co. "But the sentiment toward the spot market is currently relatively bearish, prices should fall in the near term."

All three five-year contracts that debuted on the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) were up marginally.

The December 2013 five-year government bond futures contract debuted at 94.22 yuan, up marginally from the exchange base price of 94.168 yuan. It was quoted at 94.32 yuan at mid-morning, up only 0.16 percent.

The March 2013 contract and June 2014 contract were both up less than 0.3 percent.

About 25,000 lots of contracts were traded in the first hour of trading. One lot is 1 million yuan ($163,400).

Regulators have imposed strong risk control measures on trade, attempting to avoid a repetition of the major trading scandal that caused the market to shut 18 years ago.

Only brokerages, mutual funds and wealthy individuals are permitted to trade for now. Banks and insurers, who hold more than 70 percent of China's outstanding spot government bonds, have yet to be approved to participate in trading -- a major factor that will keep trading volumes relatively restrained in the near term, analysts said.

Still, Beijing is moving to financial innovation to drive growth while reducing systemic risk from sloppy lending practices, and the reintroduction of a government bond futures market is part of that drive.

Xiao Gang, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said in a speech at the opening ceremony that the relaunch of government bond futures trading will help China build multi-level market mechanisms, among other benefits.

($1=6.12 Yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)