SINGAPORE, June 11 (IFR) - By selling what market sources
say is the first offshore bond from a Chinese trust company,
Zhongrong International Trust has opened a new funding route for
the country's shadow banks as they look to expand overseas.
Zhongrong, China's second largest trust company in asset
terms, issued a US$225m three-year bond on Monday at par to
yield 6%.
While an order book of US$575m from 64 investors is far from
a blowout response, it gives China's trust sector a foothold in
the international capital markets.
"Not everyone in the market is built for this," said one
source close to the deal. "People either had a problem with the
overall business or they could get comfortable with it."
Trust companies have played a big part in the rapid
expansion of shadow banking since 2008, by packaging bank loans
into wealth-management products or acting as trustee for
products originated by banks. Growth slowed last year amid
heavy criticism of lending standards, and some investors had
questions about safeguards Zhongrong had put in place to
protect against rising default rates in China's slowing economy.
Zhongrong had extended loans to Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy
Science and Technology, which last year became the first company
to default on a domestic Chinese bond.
"People who know the company well are comfortable enough, so
it's really catering to Chinese investors," said one investor.
"For the amount of work I have to do to examine the company, I
would want 9%."
Almost half of the bonds went to private bank investors.
There were strong anchor orders from China, with Asia accounting
for 95% of the Reg S deal.
Overseas expansion
While Zhongrong has said the proceeds will be for general
corporate purposes, expectations are that it will use the funds
to invest in overseas assets, joining the crowd of Chinese
companies heading to the international markets.
As the first deal of its kind, it was tough to find relevant
credits for price comparison. Three Chinese asset-management
companies have issued US dollar bonds, but all those deals are
rated three to four notches higher than Zhongrong and trade
around 300bp tighter.
While China's banks benefit from expectations of support
from the government, it is not clear if trusts would benefit
from state or parent support.
Standard & Poor's did not factor in state support in
calculating Zhongrong's BB rating.
"The track record of the Chinese Government providing
support to trust and investment companies is quite poor," said
Qiang Liao, senior director, financial institutions ratings at
S&P, noting that China was trying to break the habit of saving
investors from losses.
In 1998, state-owned Guangdong International Trust &
Investment Company defaulted on its international debt, rocking
investors' expectations that the government would honour its
obligations.
Since 2001, the government has introduced comprehensive new
regulations. As a result, the new wave of trust companies are
very different from the old ones, which used to make much of
money from the spread business - borrowing to lend at a higher
rate - something that is no longer allowed.
Trust companies may face pressures from customers to make
them whole if there are defaults in the actively managed
products they originate.
"Trust companies are under no legal obligation to provide
support, but may do so for reputation and future business
considerations," said Harry Hu, associate director, financial
institutions ratings at S&P.
On the other hand, responsibility may ultimately fall on the
banks that originate the products. After a high-yield trust
product that China Credit Trust issued ran into difficulties
last year, its originator, ICBC, agreed to repay the principal
to investors that had bought it through the lender's wealth
management division, though only after heated complaints of
clients.
Tighter risk management
Trust companies have been under pressure to improve their risk
management processes. They do their own due diligence when they
originate a deal and some now record conversations with their
customers to show that the risks have been made clear.
Some are now venturing offshore to expand their product
offerings, which could lead to more international fundraising.
Brokerages like Haitong Securities have been expanding into
overseas assets and are now competing for Chinese
wealth-management clients, making it important for trusts to
deliver a wide range of products.
Trust companies are not expected to be big issuers of bonds
as their debts are capped at 20% of net assets. They can also
access onshore money markets at a cost of around 4%-5% for
one-year debt.
Zhongrong has total assets of Rmb12.2bn (US$2.0bn) and
assets under management of Rmb710.6bn. Total assets under
management in the Chinese trust industry grew to around Rmb14trn
last year from around Rmb3trn in 2010.
According to the China Trustee Association and S&P, most
trust products are single-fund trusts, which are typically based
on loans. Around a third are collective-fund trust programmes,
which can include loans, asset-backed securities, equities or
even art works, while asset rights trusts, based on land and
infrastructure investments, make up the remainder.
Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong), Barclays, DBS and
Haitong Securities were joint bookrunners for Zhongrong's deal.
The issuer of the bonds is Zhongrong International Bond 2015 and
the guarantor is Zhongrong International Holdings, with
Zhongrong International Trust providing a keepwell deed.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby and Steve
Garton)