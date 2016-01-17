BEIJING Jan 17 A Swedish bookseller whose
mysterious disappearance has sparked fears he may have been
taken by Chinese agents said he had voluntarily turned himself
into the authorities for a drink-driving accident that resulted
in a death 11 years ago.
Gui Minhai, who vanished from his apartment in Thailand last
October, voluntarily returned to China to answer a conviction
from 2004 for killing a student, state media said on Sunday.
"I am returning to surrender by personal choice, it has
nothing to do with anyone," Gui, looking distraught, said in a
China Central Television broadcast. "This is a personal
responsibility that I ought to bear."
Gui, a naturalized Swedish citizen, is one of five members
to have gone missing from of a Hong Kong bookstore that
specialises in selling gossipy political books on China's
Communist Party leaders.
The disappearances and China's silence have prompted fears
that mainland Chinese authorities may be using shadowy tactics
that erode the "one country, two systems" formula under which
Hong Kong has been governed since its return to China from
British rule in 1997.
In recent years, state media has publicised a string of what
is presented as confessions made by high-profile suspects.
Critics say these accounts deprive the accused of the right to a
fair trial.
Earlier this month, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said it had
raised Gui's case with the Chinese ambassador to Stockholm.
It was not possible to contact Gui and it remains unclear
whether he has a lawyer.
DAUGHTER BELIEVES GUI ABDUCTED
Gui's daughter, Angela, who is based in Britain, said she
could not confirm what was being reported but that she still
believed her father had been abducted and his detention was
related to his work.
Gui Minhai cautioned in the report "any individual or
organization" against intervening or "engaging in malacious
speculation."
His confession was broadcast Sunday night on China Central
Television. The official Xinhua News Agency published a separate
report.
Gui, who holds a Swedish passport, "surrendered to public
security organs" in October, Xinhua said, without providing
details about his surrender or transport from Thailand.
Gui was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for
two years, after killing a female student in the coastal city of
Ningbo while driving drunk, the report said.
Gui fled in August 2006 and his two-year probation was
revoked. He is now suspected of other crimes, the report said.
"Although I have Swedish citizenship, I truly feel I'm
Chinese, my roots are still in China. So I hope that Sweden will
respect my personal choice, respect my rights and privacy and
let me solve my own problems," Gui said.
The five missing booksellers include Lee Bo, a British
passport holder who disappeared from Hong Kong at the end of
last month.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Jan 5 that Lee is
"first and foremost a Chinese citizen" and called on others not
to make "groundless accusations" on the case.
In a handwritten note dated January 3 and purportedly
written and signed by Lee, photos of which were widely
circulated on social and local media but couldn't be verified by
Reuters, Lee wrote that he had travelled back to China in order
to assist with an unspecified "investigation".
The Xinhua report said that "related persons" are
cooperating with the investigation, but didn't provide details
of whereabout or status of the other missing persons.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Sui-Lee Wee; Additional
reporting by Anne Marie Roantree in Hong Kong)