GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump travel curbs slam stocks, hit dollar vs yen
* U.S. stocks retreat as Trump orders spark concern over agenda
HONG KONG Aug 9 State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is currently discussing the conditions put forward by British oil and gas major BP plc for its planned exit from their SECCO petrochemicals joint venture, a Sinopec spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
Reuters earlier reported that BP has hired an investment bank to find buyers for its 50 percent stake in SECCO, a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion.
The Sinopec spokesman said the company had not made a decision on whether to buy BP's stake. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Tris Pan; Editing by Will Waterman)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans on Monday began the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of the Congressional Review Act, a law intended to keep regulation in check.
CARACAS, Jan 30 PDVSA's new senior executive line-up includes a Venezuelan navy rear-admiral, Hugo Chavez's former Twitter manager and a leader of the late leftist president's failed 1992 coup.