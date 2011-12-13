BEIJING Dec 13 China's most valuable
brands, led by mobile services provider China Mobile,
are huge, state-controlled companies from telecoms to financial
services and the Internet, though none are household names
overseas.
But that big brand value may begin to translate into broader
awareness as Chinese firms venture abroad for acquisitions and
new markets, and become more sophisticated in connecting with
consumers.
"Eighty percent of consumers outside China can't name a
Chinese brand," said Doreen Wang, a group account director at
brand consultancy Millward Brown, part of the WPP advertising
group.
Usually only computer maker Lenovo Group, 16th in
this year's BrandZ Most Valuable Chinese Brands Top-50, or
Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd, ranked 35, are on
non-Chinese radar, she said.
However, 12 Chinese brands are on Millward Brown's list of
the 100 most valuable brands in the world. Released in May, that
list was topped by Apple Inc, with the iPhone and iPad
maker's brand worth $153 billion. China Mobile,
whose brand is now valued at $53.6 billion, then ranked 9th.
WEB SAVVY
Foreign companies seeking to enter the Chinese market would
do well to study Chinese brand development, said Adrian
Gonzalez, Millward Brown's head of Greater China, noting the
rise of the Internet as the biggest factor in shaping the
perception of Chinese brands in recent years.
"If you make a promise, you'll have to live up to that
because you've got judges and juries sitting out there all in a
connected fashion, who are very fast at negatively commenting on
you," Gonzalez said.
"I think that's probably the biggest differential in China
to a lot of foreign markets right now," he said. "It's not just
the numbers, but it's the connectivity of consumers."
OLD AND NEW
Six companies dropped out of the China top-50 this year, and
automaker BYD Co Ltd, backed by U.S. billionaire
investor Warren Buffett, slumped to 48th from 19th a year ago,
with its brand value sliding to $353 million from $2.1 billion.
Six of the top 50 Chinese brands did not exist 10 years ago,
but some are much older and turn their heritage to their
advantage, Wang said, noting liquor firm Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
, which dates back to 1915, and traditional Chinese
medicine maker Tong Ren Tang Technologies, which was
founded in 1669, around the time of the Qing Dynasty.
"These are not old to Chinese consumers," Wang said. "They
inject not only historical charm but a modern feel, enabling
them to have better communication with the younger generation."
The top-10 Chinese brands:
* China Mobile (telecoms)
* ICBC (financial)
* China Construction Bank (financial)
* AgBank (financial)
* Bank of China (financial)
* Baidu (Internet)
* China Life Insurance (financial)
* Sinopec (energy)
* PetroChina (energy)
* Tencent (Internet)
The total value of the top-50 brands was $325 billion,
representing more than 5 percent of China's GDP.
Millward Brown combined financial data and the opinions of
more than 35,000 Chinese consumers, and applied a multiple
associated with the proportion of sales driven by each brand to
calculate each company's brand value.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones Editing by Ian Geoghegan)