By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA May 19 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will
push trade, finance and investment deals worth tens of billion
of dollars on Tuesday to help Brazil upgrade its dilapidated
infrastructure and boost a slumping economy.
On his first official trip to Latin America, Li will meet
President Dilma Rousseff and attend the signing of a raft of
agreements ranging from a $1 billion purchase of passenger jets
made by Brazil's Embraer to the lifting of an import ban on
Brazilian beef and a long-discussed plan to build a railway over
the Andes to the Pacific.
While China has failed to deliver on many past investment
promises, Brazilian government officials said they are hoping
for agreements worth 53 billion reais ($17.6 billion) with the
Chinese.
However, China's ambassador to Brazil, Li Jinzhang, told
Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico the deals to be inked during
the premier's visit would total about 26 billion reais.
An injection of capital from China could not come at a
better time for Brazil, which is sliding into recession
following the end of a commodity boom that was fueled by
voracious Chinese demand for its main exports, iron ore and
soybeans.
As China's economy slows, Chinese companies are also looking
abroad for new opportunities to invest.
Chinese companies with technology and experience are ready
to build factories in Brazil to produce materials and equipment
needed for large-scale infrastructure projects, premier Li said
in a column published on Monday by Valor Economico.
"China wants to get involved in Brazil's large plans to
build freight railroads, electricity and telecommunications
networks," wrote the Chinese premier, who arrived on Monday
night before beginning his official round of meetings on
Tuesday.
Rousseff, who has been forced to cut spending on public
works to put government finances in order, is preparing a
package of concessions to attract private investors to build or
modernize Brazil's railways, roads, ports and airports. It will
be announced in early June.
Brazil is hoping for Chinese investment in a 900 km (560
mile) section of railway to be built through the soy producing
state of Mato Grosso, which could speed up the transport of
grains and other goods to ports on the Atlantic.
The rail section would become part of a transcontinental
railway link to Peru's Pacific coast planned when President Xi
Jinping visited Brasilia a year ago, allowing Brazil to ship raw
materials to China without going through the Panama Canal.
China's Tianjin Airlines is expected to confirm a previously
announced purchase of a first batch of 22 E-190 passenger jets
made by Embraer, including two second generation
E-190-E2 models that enter service in 2018, a foreign ministry
official said. China committed to buy 60 planes when Xi visited
in 2014.
Beef exporters expect China to formally lift a 2012 mad
cow-related ban and allow eight Brazilian meat processing plants
to re-enter the Chinese market, potentially a $1 billion trade
deal.
Before the visit, Brazilian officials told Reuters that the
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's
largest bank by assets, will agree to set up a fund with Caixa
Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, to invest
in infrastructure in Brazil.
($1 = 3.01 reais)
(Editing by Todd Benson and W Simon)