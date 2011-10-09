BEIJING Oct 9 A former senior executive at China's No. 3 state-owned coal producer has been sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting bribes, state media Xinhua said on Sunday.

Zhao Shenglong, a former vice-president at Datong Coal Mine Group, was found to have taken two bribes totalling more than 8.29 million yuan ($1.3 million) between 2000 and 2005, Xinhua said.

Datong is the parent of Shanghai-listed Datong Coal Industry Company Ltd . The company was not immediately available for comment.

Corruption is common in China's political and business arenas. High-profile officials who have fallen from grace after bribery cases include former Shanghai Communist Party Chief Chen Liangyu, and Kang Rixin, the former head of China's main nuclear energy firm.

Widespread corruption has bred resentment among many Chinese, who also feel aggrieved by the pollution and illegal land grabs that accompany China's rapid economic growth.

($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)