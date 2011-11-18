HONG KONG Nov 18 Construction of one of
China's largest infrastructure projects, a bridge from Hong Kong
to Macau, is finally set to begin after years of delays over its
environmental impact as authorities in Hong Kong won $6.3
billion of funding on Friday.
Hong Kong legislators on the city's finance committee voted
to approve a government request for an extra HK$48.5 billion
($6.3 billion) in funding to begin construction of the bridge
spanning the mouth of the Pearl River, from Hong Kong to Zhuhai
and the gambling hub of Macau that could bring jobs and billions
in economic benefits.
The 30-km (18 mile) Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge was first
proposed nearly two decades ago to bolster southern China's
integration and logistics, while potentially sparking a new wave
of manufacturing in the western part of the Pearl River Delta
that remains relatively less developed.
But legal challenges over its environmental impact, as well
as technical and cost uncertainties, delayed the project.
"This reflects the people's wishes that such large-scale
infrastructure projects should begin and not be repeatedly
delayed," said Eva Cheng, Hong Kong's secretary for transport
and housing, after the funding approval.
"It will enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness and create
employment."
A legal challenge from a single, elderly Hong Kong resident
stalled a multi-billion cargo and passenger link for more than a
year until the case was finally overturned in September.
Cheng said construction would be speeded up and she expected
the project to be completed by 2016 as planned.
The project includes a multi-lane bridge over the sea as
well as artificial islands, undersea tunnels, viaducts, and
cross-border checkpoints with road and rail links that would put
the total cost at well over $13 billion.
($1=7.785 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by James Pomfret)