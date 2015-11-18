(Corrects to add source in headline)
Nov 19
* "the Chinese side noticed the report and was greatly
shocked," said foreign ministry spokesperson Hong Lei in a press
release, adding information need to be further verified -Xinhua
* Hong said the Chinese government had been trying to rescue
the hostage with all-out efforts since the kidnapping happened -
Xinhua
* China voiced "great shock" about a report saying a Chinese
hostage held by the islamic state (is) had been killed, saying
report need to be further verified - Xinhua
* "the group did not specify when or where the two had been
captured" - Xinhua
* Source text for Eikon