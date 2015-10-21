LONDON Oct 21 Chinese investment into low
carbon London black cabs and a deal involving luxury sports
carmaker Aston Martin are part of a series of business
announcements on Wednesday during the state visit by China's
president to London.
The deals come on the second full day of Xi Jinping's stay
as Britain seeks to clinch contracts worth $46 billion.
UK Trade and Investment, a body designed to encourage inward
foreign investment into Britain, said a number of deals
involving low carbon technology would be done.
Aston Martin, famous for making the DB5 sports car driven by
fictional secret agent James Bond, will sign a deal worth 50
million pounds with China Equity - which makes venture capital
and private equity investments - to develop its electric Rapide
sports car.
The carmaker, which currently builds conventional sports
cars, is planning to expand both its model line-up and use new
technologies as part of a strategy to boost volumes and return
to profitability.
Chinese carmaker Geely, which owns the
London Taxi Company, will also invest a further 50 million
pounds to enhance its research capabilities and launch a new
fleet of zero-emission-capable black cabs.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Evans)