* Britons open to new technologies -exec
* Buffett-backed firm makes China's top plug-in
* VW diesel scandal could boost hybrid sales
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Oct 22 Chinese automaker BYD
could find a route into the European passenger car market by
selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in Britain, the firm's
boss in Europe told Reuters.
Several Chinese brands, including BYD, have already tried to
sell vehicles to European consumers but failed to make headway
partly due to perceptions around the quality and safety of
Chinese brands.
The firm needs to get right the product this time, BYD
Managing Director in Europe Isbrand Ho told Reuters, but
Europe's second largest car market Britain was a strong
contender for launching the model.
"The Brits are pretty open to new technologies. The Brits
are relatively wealthy. I think Britain could definitely be one
of the locations," he said in an interview.
BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc and already sells green energy buses and taxis in
Europe, will choose one or two countries to launch the models
rather than doing so on a Europe-wide basis, Ho said.
The first models sold will most likely be all plug-in
hybrids, possibly tweaked versions of the Qin sedan, China's
best selling plug-in this year, and Tang sport utility vehicles
already sold on the Chinese mainland, Ho said.
"European taste is more towards hatchbacks so that's why I'm
saying it could be a derivative from Qin into hatchback."
The models would be unveiled at the Geneva auto show in
2017, Ho told Reuters on the sidelines of an event organised as
part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Britain
during which business deals totalling around 40 billion pounds
($62 billion) were signed.
Sales of hybrid cars have soared in Europe in recent years
thanks to improved technology, government schemes to encourage
use of lower emissions vehicles, a wider choice of models and
more competitive prices.
There have also been calls, including from German ministers,
in recent weeks for more government support for electric models
since Volkswagen admitted rigging diesel emissions
tests in the United States.
Ho told Reuters that the scandal may help to boost sales of
non-conventionally powered vehicles: "It's helping the demise of
the diesel engines," he said.
"People who are looking for their next car will think
twice."
(Writing by Jake Spring in Shanghai and Costas Pitas in London;
Editing by Keith Weir)